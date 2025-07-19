Prince Harald von Hohenzollern’s wife Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern took to Instagram about his unexpected death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern shared the news of her husband Prince Harald von Hohenzollern death on Instagram and said: Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart.

“My beloved husband Harald v. Hohenzollern died completely unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep. I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days.

I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support.

Ihre Josefa v. Hohenzollern 🖤🕯️🕊️🙏.”

As Prince Harald von Hohenzollern dies before the birth of first child, has his wife now had the baby? Photo: josefa.vhohenzollern/Instagram | josefa.vhohenzollern/Instagram

On July 6, Princess Josefa took to Instagram to clarify her name and said: “Due to requests in connection with the sudden death of my husband, I just want to briefly clarify the legal situation of our family name:

“My late husband, Harald Prince von Hohenzollern-Emden, was by law a duly noble prince from the Hohenzolern household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local politician, I consciously only use the name Josefa von Hohenzollern. It's important to me to show down to earth and citizenship. The noble family Hohenzollern is generally known anyway as part of the European high nobility, according to which traditionally only princes and princes can bear this name.

“Membership to the European high nobility is legally not just a matter of birth. Even through marriage you become part of the family and traditions - this is a reality lived in all European royals. Many, who were originally citizens, naturally, are part of it today by marriage.

Nobility is origin, responsibility and attitude. But I live in the here and now and feel obligated to the citizens of our city.”

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest in Windhoek, Namibia at the age of 63, he had been working there in the diamond industry. His wife Josefa is a politician who is running to be re-elected as mayor of LeonbergGerman federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harald von Hohenzollern died nine months after getting married. Their wedding took place at the registry office in Kollinburg in the Bavarian Forest.

Paris Match reported that “It was love at first sight when they met two years earlier at a trade fair. After a winter honeymoon in Namibia, the newlyweds were expecting their first child in July. The princess ultimately welcomed her little boy alone at the hospital in Leonberg.”