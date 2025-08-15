As well as August 15, 2025 being Princess Anne’s 75th birthday, it is also the anniversary of VJ Day when Allied forces declared victory over Japan, which meant the end of World War 11 in 1945. This is undoubtedly the reason why the royal family decided to celebrate her 75th birthday on August 11 when they shared a tribute and information about the Princess on the Instagram account for the Royal family.

The caption read: “As we celebrate The Princess Royal turning 75 this week, swipe to find out more about the life and work of Her Royal Highness.” In response to the post, one fan wrote: “Happiest of Birthdays to the best Princess Royal!! Princess Anne is an inspiration for us all 😍❤️💐,” whilst another said: “Excellent keep the good work going Princess Anne 🎂💐🎈🇬🇧🎉.”

In August 2023, I wrote an article about why I think Princess Anne is the royal family’s most undervalued member. Back then, I said that “She is the royal family’s greatest asset, but unfortunately or perhaps one should say fortunately for herself and them, is the one who doesn’t stand out or grab the headlines.”

I stand by these words and despite turning 75 today, she shows no signs of slowing down and in 2024, she completed an incredible 474 engagements whereas her brother, King Charles completed 372. Although they are very different and King Charles is her older brother, the pair have always been close and Princess Anne has been very protective when it comes to her sibling.

Although many royal fans are familiar with Princess Anne’s achievements as a horsewoman, she competed in the 1976 Olympics and won an individual gold medal at the 1971 Burghley Three-Day Event as well as individual and team silver medals in 1975 at Luhmuhlen, many may not remember that she was involved in an attempted kidnapping.

Back in 1974, a then 23-year-old Princess Anne had attended a charity event with her then husband Captain Mark Phillips and was returning to Buckingham Palace. Tatler reported that “A car blocked their way, and suddenly its driver, Ian Ball, pulled out a handgun. Ball shot Anne’s chauffeur and her security officer, Jim Beaton, as well as a nearby tabloid journalist who tried to intervene.

“Beaton had not yet drawn his own weapon when he was shot. Having been hit in the shoulder, the bodyguard attempted to fire back at the assailant, but missed. Upon a second attempt, his gun – a Walther PPK – jammed.”

Ian Ball then tried to make the Princess leave the car and she famously said: “Not bloody likely.” The attack was then prevented from continuing thanks to a passing boxer Ronnie Russell who punched Ball.

When a documentary came out five years ago, Anne: The Princess at 70, the Princess recalled the attempted kidnapping and said: “What is interesting is what you remember and how you remember it, because although I thought I remembered everything that happened I would never have been able to swear I could remember in the right order.

“Because they were like photos, individual snapshots. Very clearly.”

She also said: “One thing about horses and sport is you have to prepare for the unexpected and you've got to think through the problems that are likely to occur.”

The Princess also revealed that “I suppose that was the discipline which to some extent coloured my thought processes.”

In celebration of Princess Anne turning 75, NationalWorld takes a look at photos of her from over the years.

1 . Princess Anne is celebrating turning 75 on August 15 A new photograph of Princess Anne at 75, taken by John Swannell, has been released | John Swannell Share

2 . Princess Anne has always enjoyed a close relationship with her brother, King Charles Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Princess Anne (R) | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Queen Elizabeth II with Charles (R) and Anne, posing in Balmora Princess Anne, photographed with her brother, Charles and mother, Queen Elizabeth II | -/AFP via Getty Images Share