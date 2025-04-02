Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquest opening in Exeter was told that Lord Charles O’Hagan died on March 23 this year at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.

Queen Elizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan has died at the age of 79 after suffering a subdural hematoma, an inquest opening in Exeter was told. He carried the late monarch’s train for the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor in 1960 and Queen Elizabeth II became his godmother when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Lord Charles O’Hagan was educated at Eton College and graduated with a BA from New College in Oxford in 1961, he also graduated a year later with an MA. His full name was Charles Towneley Strachey O’Hagan and he had a ceremonial role as a Page of Honour to the late monarch between 1959 and 1962.

During his lifetime, he served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Devon twice. When it came to his private life, his first wife was the Georgian Princess Tamara Imeretinsky, the couple divorced in 1984 and were married in 1967.

Charles and Princess Tamara Imeretinsky had a daughter Nino Natalia Oh’Hagan Strachey who became an art historian and curator. In 2022, Nino Strachey told Avenue magazine that she , grew up “surrounded by family history,” and it made a lasting impression on her. “That was probably what led me to become a curator and a historian, and also wanting to take care of things.”

She also said:“I think that’s also why I value the oral side of history. I was always being told stories in passing about what people had been up to. It’s the throw-away remark that leads you to have a totally different insight.”

Charles then went on to marry Mary Claire Roose-Francis in 1985, but the marriage only lasted ten years. Charles and Mary Claire Roose-Francis had a daughter, Antonia Philippa Mary Strachey who was born in 1986.

Lord Charles O'Hagan went on to marry for the third time in 1995 and this time, he wed Elizabeth Lesley Eve Smith. Lord Charles’s heir presumptive is his younger brother, the Honorable Richard Towneley Strachey.

The Daily Express reported that “Lord O'Hagan's grandfather, Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, 3rd Baron O'Hagan, was a well-known UK politician. After his own father died in 1955, Lord O'Hagan inherited the family title at the age of 16 - following his grandfather's death in 1961.”