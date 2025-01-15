Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queen Sonja of Norway was admitted to Lilehammer Hospital after a skiing incident.

Although royal monarch Queen Sonja of Norway, 87, was admitted to Lilehammer Hospital after a skiing incident, she was discharged the following day. The Queen has an existing heart condition, atrial fibrillation which according to the NHS, is “(sometimes called afib or AF) is a type of heart rhythm problem where your heartbeat is not steady.”

It has now been revealed that Queen Sonja of Norway will undergo surgery and will be admitted to Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Wednesday evening (Wednesday January 15) ahead of the procedure and is expected to stay at the hospital for two days.

Queen Sonja of Norway: Royal to undergo surgery after hospitalisation for skiing accident.

Queen Sonja of Norway, who is married to King Harald of Norway, will receive a pacemaker at Rikshospitalet in Oslo. King Harald of Norway, who is 87, received a pacemaker in March.

Before he received a permanent pacemaker, King Harald had fallen ill whilst he was on a private holiday with his wife Queen Sonja when they were on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi. Whilst he was there, he had a temporary pacemaker fitted due to a low heart rate.

The Daily Mail reported that “Harald returned to Norway aboard a medical airplane and was immediately transferred to an Oslo hospital. The king's doctor, Bjørn Bendz, said that he had contracted an undetermined infection in Malaysia.”

King Harald of Norway was also admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties in October 2020 and had an operation to replace a heart valve, but despite his health issues, the King reportedly has no plans to abdicate.