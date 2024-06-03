There is a new photography exhibition entitled Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition, currently taking place at Dockside Vaults in St Katharine Docks, near London’s Tower Bridge. Royal photographer Anwar Hussein and his two sons Samir and Zak are sharing their iconic photographs of the late Princess Diana and her family, alongside first-hand accounts of the stories behind each photograph.

The iconic photographs of the late Princess Diana include her walking through a landmine field when she visited Angola in 1997, her handshake with an AIDS patient, sitting alone outside the Taj Mahal and the ‘revenge’ dress she wore on the same night King Charles (the then Prince Charles) announced on national television that he had been unfaithful to her.

Anwar Hussein’s sons Samir and Zak followed in their father’s footsteps and captured the lives of Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Anwar Hussein said of the exhibition that “I am honoured and humbled to have been given the opportunity to photograph Princess Diana so extensively and to have had the pleasure of having many friendly and insightful conversations with her. I am delighted that the images captured, as well as those of my sons, are coming home to London to recognise and memorialise such a remarkable woman and her sons. There are so manymemories of our two families connecting and creating a special relationship,which I am pleased to be able to display in such a unique way through the Exhibition.”

It is still possible to get tickets for the Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition. Tickets are priced at £17 for adults and £14.50 for children. To find out about availability click here

1 . Princess Diana in November 1981 The late Diana, Princess of Wales, on her way to the State Opening of Parliament in November 1981. She is travelling in the Glass Coach, which was used for her wedding Photo: Anwar Hussein

2 . Princess Diana in Kathmandu, Nepal on 4 March, 1993 Diana, Princess of Wales, offering comfort to a hospital patient on a visit to Kathmandu, in Nepal. She is wearing a pink dress with blue polka dots and a pink jacket by Paul Costelloe. Photo: Anwar Hussein

3 . Diana, Princess of Wales, sitting outside the Taj Mahal on 11 February, 1992 It is impossible to forget this iconic photograph of Diana, Princess of Wales, sitting alone outside the Taj Mahal. She was wearing a red and purple suit by Catherine Walker. Photo: Anwar Hussein