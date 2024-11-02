Prince William will begin a four-day visit to South Africa this coming Monday which is being called Earthshot Week and it is expected that Catherine, Princess of Wales will not join him.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales has been making a gradual return to royal duties since announcing that she has finished her treatment for cancer in a video by Will Warr, it is thought that she will not join her husband Prince William as he gets set to depart for Cape Town for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The focus of Earthshot Week will be The Earthshot Awards in Cape Town, which will take place on Wednesday 6 November. It will be hosted by award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba and Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winning Billy Porter. The Green Carpet pre-show will be livestreamed on YouTube, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nomuzi Mabena (AKA Moozlie).

It is unlikely that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will join Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town. Here she is with her husband at the Earthshot Prize 2022 in Boston | Getty Images

Why is the Earthshot Prize Awards being dubbed Prince William’s ‘Super Bowl’ moment

The reason the Eartshot Prize Awards are being dubbed Prince William’s ‘Super Bowl’ moment is for a number of reasons. They will be broadcast live through a special partnership with YouTube and 50 African countries will be able to see it through Multichoice network.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales is unlikely to join Prince William, supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow are set to attend. There will also be performances by Grammy Award winner Lebo M (he is best known for his vocals on The Lion King soundtrack) as well as from Afrobeats star Davido, Tanzanian musical artist Diamond Platnumz and DJ Uncle Waffles.

How to watch the Earthshot Prize Awards

According to the Earthshot Prize Awards website, “The 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards will be airing live across Africa on MultiChoice platforms, DStv & Showmax and livestreamed globally on our YouTube channel on 6 November.

“Tune into the Green Carpet live on YouTube from 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT, 11:00 EST).

“Watch the The Awards show live on TV and YouTube from 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT, 12:30 EST).”