Prince Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle Earl Spencer at Althorp when he was last in the UK for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Although Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly did not speak at the recent funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, there could be an opportunity for the brothers to reconnect when Prince Harry attends the WellChild Awards which are fast approaching.

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 40th birthday and The Prince and Princess of Wales took to X to repost King Charles’s birthday message which read: “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

Although there were mixed reactions to the Prince and Princess’s birthday message to Prince Harry, many were delighted that they did and one fan said: “Class and dignity. Well done,” whilst another said: “This is so lovely to see. A very happy 40th birthday to Prince Harry.”

Prince Harry is returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards and they are taking place very soon | AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is returning to the UK this month for the WellChild Awards and this was announced on their Instagram page. WellChild said: “We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @gsk on 30th Sept. The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

When the news broke of the late Queen’s death in 2022, Prince Harry was in the UK at the time for the WellChild Awards. In his speech at the WellChild Awards 2023, the Duke of Sussex said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

It is not yet known where Prince Harry will stay when he returns this month for the WellChild Awards but he could reside with his uncle, Earl Spencer, where he reportedly stayed when he came back for the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes.