Lennox Lewis says he could well follow in the footsteps of Mike Tyson and make grand return to the ring

British boxing legend Lennox Lewis has confirmed he is not against a return to the ring but admits he will wait to see what offer is on the table first.

Lewis, 58, was the last undisputed heavyweight champion and officially retired in 2004 with his last fight coming the year before against Vitali Klitschko. However, he has since watched two of his former opponents, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, make comebacks to the ring with the former soon to take on Jake Paul in a controversial clash in July.

Speaking to the Guardian, Lewis has revealed he would be ready to listen to offers: “As my friend says, I ain’t no fool. I was seeing if I could catch you out there. For me, money talks, bulls*** walks. That’s what I’m saying. I’d 100 percent consider it.”

Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, defeating Evander Holyfield in 2001

Lewis, who won 41 of his 44 fights, added he still remains in shape despite having been out of the ring for over 20 years. “I ran five miles this morning”, the London-born fighter added, “swam a couple of lengths, 100m. Then I woke up and took a shower.”

The 58-year-old first became the undisputed heavyweight champion in November 1999, defeating Holyfield in their second meet in the ring. He held the title until he was knocked out by Hasim Rahman in April 2001 but Lewis would then immediately take back his belts in the November rematch.

Holyfield, 61, came back to the ring to face the former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in September 2021. The ex-undisputed cruiserweight champion, however, lost in a single round. A year before, another of Lewis’s former opponents, Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout which ended in a draw.

Tyson, who was boxing’s youngest heavyweight champion achieving the feat at 20, will now take on the former YouTuber Jake Paul in Texas this summer. Paul, 27, has lost one of his ten bouts since turning to the ring, losing to Tommy Fury. Despite the 31-year age gap that there will be between the two fighters, Lewis has sent a warning to Paul, insisting that Tyson still knows how to punch.

“I’m concerned for Jake Paul”, Lewis said. “Tyson still knows how to punch, as you can see when he’s hitting a bag. If Jake Paul gets hit by one of those punches, he’s going to feel it. I know Jake Paul doesn’t want to get hit. Tyson comes forward and he knows how to cut off the ring. It could be a matter of time, as how good is Jake Paul’s defence?