Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi could be tried for alleged rape, it has been reported.

According to a report by Le Parisien, the allegations stem from a February 2023 incident at the footballer’s home, where he is accused of committing a sexual offence classified as rape under the French penal code. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office formally requested his prosecution on Friday (August 1).

Hakimi, who denies the allegations, now awaits a decision from an investigating court to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a criminal trial. The complainant has not withdrawn her accusation, maintaining her version of events throughout the legal process.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 8, 2023, after the woman visited Hakimi’s residence following an exchange of messages on Instagram. The subsequent judicial investigation culminated in the prosecutor’s recent request to move forward with prosecution.

In December 2023, Hakimi faced the complainant in front of an investigating judge. At the time, the Moroccan international reiterated his denial, claiming the allegation was part of a scheme to extort him. “They wanted to blackmail me, so they filed a complaint,” Hakimi said in an interview. “Everything's going well. The justice system has handled things quite well. When you're successful and things are going well for you, you become an easy target for some people.”

The accusation came days before Hakimi took to the stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris as he was named in the FIFA Best World XI.

PSG, while not issuing an official statement, reportedly continued to support the player, “fully trusting in the legal proceedings,” according to Le Parisien.

Despite Hakimi’s defence, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office concluded that “there is sufficient evidence to prosecute Achraf and have him tried for rape within the framework of the investigation initiated two years ago.”

The complainant’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, welcomed the decision: “My client receives this news with immense relief,” she told Le Parisien. “It is now up to an investigating court to accept or reject it and refer the case to the judicial authorities.”