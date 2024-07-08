Ahmed Refaat: Egypt international & Modern Sport striker dies after heart attack as Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah pays tribute
His club Modern Sport said the international player died on Saturday (July 6), following a heart attack during an Egyptian Premier League Match in March.
The striker was playing against Al-Ittihad Alexandria when he collapsed in the 88th minute of Modern Future’s league match. He was rushed to hospital and placed in an intensive care unit on March 11 and was discharged a month later after he was fitted with a pacemaker as he continued to receive treatment.
In a statement, the club said: “Modern Future FC announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, first team and Egyptian national team player, as a result of a serious deterioration in his health. He was transferred to the hospital to die after an uphill journey of struggle following the health crisis that occurred on March 11 2024."
Tributes have since poured in for the player including from Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. He wrote on X: "May God continue to bless his family and all his loved ones.”
African Soccer Zone wrote: “Egyptian footballer Ahmed Refaat has sadly passed away at the age of 31. He had been battling health issues since collapsing on the pitch four months ago. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the football community during this difficult time.”
