Alastair Down, a renowned racing journalist and broadcaster, has died at the age of 68.

Known for his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Down wrote for Sporting Life and Racing Post and was a familiar face on Channel 4’s racing coverage.

Down, the only journalist to win the Racing Writer of the Year award five times, recently received a special honour when the press room at Cheltenham Racecourse was named after him. Tributes poured in following news of his passing.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) paid a tribute: "A genius with a pen and a peerless broadcaster, Alastair will be remembered as one of the greatest writers in racing history. His contribution to the sport was immeasurable, and he will be sorely missed on British racecourses. The thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with Alastair's family and friends."

The Racing Post said: "The enormous affection of racing fans and punters for Down was felt equally keenly in the press room, plus among a legion of owners, trainers, jockeys, breeders, and grooms."

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls also paid tribute to the “top journalist”. He said: "How sad, top man, top journalist - always enjoyed my chats with him, including at Cheltenham last Friday. RIP Alastair."

The Racecourse Association added: "All at the RCA are saddened to hear the news of Alastair Down's death. His words across a long and successful career delivered the best of our sport to countless readers, inspiring many new fans and writers. We were delighted to see his name honoured at Cheltenham Races last week."

Down’s former colleague Derek Thompson offered a heartfelt tribute, recalling: "No one could bring racing alive in print in such a tangible and electrifying way."