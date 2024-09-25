Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn has been banned from playing cricket in England and Wales for 10 years after being convicted of rape in 2019.

The 28-year-old, born in Australia but based in the UK during his career, was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault, which occurred at a Worcester flat. Despite an appeal in 2020, his conviction was upheld, though he was released from prison in 2021.

Earlier this year, Hepburn faced further charges from the Cricket Regulator for two breaches of the 2017 England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Directives. One charge was related to his criminal conviction, and the other concerned his involvement in an offensive WhatsApp group chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hepburn had set up the WhatsApp group as part of a "sexual conquest contest," which played a role in the events that led to his conviction. After he chose not to respond to the charges, the independent Cricket Discipline Commission, responsible for hearing disciplinary cases in England and Wales, handed him a 10-year ban from the sport.

Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn has been banned from playing cricket in England and Wales for 10 years after being convicted of rape in 2019. | Getty Images

In addition to the ban, Hepburn is required to undergo "appropriate professional treatment" related to his past actions and complete "training and education courses" before he can be considered for a return to cricket. However, the ban does not affect Hepburn's ability to play cricket in Australia, where he now resides.

Hepburn's former Worcestershire teammates Joe Clarke and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were also charged by the ECB in 2019 for bringing the game into disrepute due to their involvement in the same WhatsApp group. However, unlike Hepburn, neither Clarke nor Kohler-Cadmore faced any criminal charges.