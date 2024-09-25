Alex Hepburn: Former Worcestershire cricketer banned for 10 years over 2019 rape conviction
The 28-year-old, born in Australia but based in the UK during his career, was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault, which occurred at a Worcester flat. Despite an appeal in 2020, his conviction was upheld, though he was released from prison in 2021.
Earlier this year, Hepburn faced further charges from the Cricket Regulator for two breaches of the 2017 England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Directives. One charge was related to his criminal conviction, and the other concerned his involvement in an offensive WhatsApp group chat.
Hepburn had set up the WhatsApp group as part of a "sexual conquest contest," which played a role in the events that led to his conviction. After he chose not to respond to the charges, the independent Cricket Discipline Commission, responsible for hearing disciplinary cases in England and Wales, handed him a 10-year ban from the sport.
In addition to the ban, Hepburn is required to undergo "appropriate professional treatment" related to his past actions and complete "training and education courses" before he can be considered for a return to cricket. However, the ban does not affect Hepburn's ability to play cricket in Australia, where he now resides.
Hepburn's former Worcestershire teammates Joe Clarke and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were also charged by the ECB in 2019 for bringing the game into disrepute due to their involvement in the same WhatsApp group. However, unlike Hepburn, neither Clarke nor Kohler-Cadmore faced any criminal charges.
