Angel Gomes injury: Ex-Man United player rushed to hospital after down for 17 minutes during game with serious head injury
The 23-year-old - who was on United's books between the ages of six and 19 - started for Lille in their Ligue 1 season opener at Reims yesterday (Saturday 17 August). Gomes was on the receiving end of a sickening aerial collision with Amadou Kone in the 11th minute of the game which left him prone on the ground.
Referee Eric Wattellier instantly called for medical assistance and Gomes was then treated on the field for 17 minutes before eventually being transported to hospital. He was taken to hospital yesterday evening.
Lille's players formed a circle around Gomes while he was receiving treatment on the field. As he left the pitch Gomes was applauded by both sets of fans and the whole crowd supportively chanted his name.
Kone was given a straight red card for his dangerous foul and was pictured praying for Gomes from inside the Reims changing room. The game eventually restarted in the 45th minute, with 34 minutes added to the end of the first-half.
A club statement published during the half-time break confirmed that Gomes was conscious again. It read: “Angel Gomes has regained consciousness and has been transferred to hospital. All our thoughts are with him”. Lille went on to win the game 2-0.
