German sprint hurdler Annelie Ehrhardt has died at the age of 74.

Ehrhardt made history at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, winning the 100m hurdles for East Germany in a world record time of 12.59 seconds. She continued her success by claiming the European title two years later at the Roma 1974 European Athletics Championships, setting a championship record of 12.66 seconds.

Confirming the death, European Athletics said it was “very saddened” by the news”.

Throughout her career, Ehrhardt also achieved podium finishes at four European Athletics Indoor Championships, including golds in the 50m hurdles in 1972 and the 60m hurdles in 1973.

She maintained a 44-race winning streak in the 100m hurdles between 1972 and 1975. Ehrhardt’s final competitive appearance was at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, where she reached the semifinals.

SC Magdeburg, Ehrhardt's long-time club, paid a tribute in a statement: “Annelie (has) not only shaped our club but also sport in Saxony-Anhalt and far beyond. Her extraordinary talent, her iron discipline and her tireless will have made her an unforgettable icon.”

The German Athletics Federation also paid tribute, saying: "With the loss of the first Olympic champion in the history of the hurdles, German athletics has lost an outstanding personality of German sport."