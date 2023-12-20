The likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois and Otto Wallin will all be involved in a blockbuster night of boxing.

Christmas has come early for boxing fans who will be treated to an action packed night of entertainment in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 23 December as star-studded names such as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker all fight on the same card.

The event has been dubbed by promoters as the ‘Day of Reckoning’ and it is a night which promises to have a huge influence on the landscape of the heavyweight division in 2024. Former world champions Joshua and Wilder have long been viewed as some of the most talented and explosive heavyweights on the planet and this event could prove to be the final step in the collision course towards a showdown next year.

The Day of Reckoning promises to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year and fans from all over the world are expected to tune in to the event. With that in mind, we have rounded up all of the key details in relation to the undercard and how you can keep up to date with all of the action.

How to watch boxing’s Day of Reckoning event

Boxing fans can stream all of the action from boxing’s Day of Reckoning through DAZN pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99. To access this service, viewers must also have a DAZN subscription with plans starting at £9.99 per month.

DAZN subscribers are then able to access a number of different benefits including further boxing events, Saudi Pro League football, UEFA Women’s Champions League, MMA and more.

When are the fights?

The Day of Reckoning takes place on Saturday 23 December in Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh.

The event is expected to begin at 4pm UK time, with ring walks for the main event - currently listed as Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin - scheduled for 11.45pm.

Boxing fans will be treated to a total of eight fights on a night which involves some of the biggest names within the sport from the heavyweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions.

Action begins with Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov’s heavyweight bout against fellow unbeaten fighter Agit Kabayel of Germany.

Attention will then turn to another highly anticipated bout between undefeated Cuban fighter Frank Sanchez and Joseph Parker’s former opponent Junior Fa, who is looking to bounce back from two defeats in his last three fights.

The third fight of the evening is a cruiserweight affair between undefeated Australian fighter Jai Opetaia and undefeated British fighter Ellis Zorro.

Croatian fighter Filip Hrgovic is set to become a mandatory for a world heavyweight title and the Olympic bronze medalist will aim to maintain his unbeaten record against veteran fighter Mark De Mori of Australia.

All eyes will be on British star Daniel Dubois in the fifth fight of the night as the talented and explosive young heavyweight tests himself against unbeaten American fighter Jarell Miller who continues his comeback after a drug related ban, which ruled him out of a fight against AJ in June 2019.

Unbeaten Russian star Dmitry Bivol will face off against British fighter Lyndon Arthur in a huge bout for the WBA light-heavyweight title.

The final undercard fight involves two former world champions as the Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder takes on New Zealand’s Joseph Parker as both men aim to map out their road back to a world title.