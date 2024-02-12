Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal have stepped up their attempts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, according to reports.

Initial speculation linking the Portuguese international with an Emirates move emerged last summer. Neto has developed into Wolves’ talisman since arriving at the club five years ago.

Eight assists places him joint third in the Premier League charts for 2023-24 despite suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season. Fitness issues have plagued the early part of his career but, when on form, Neto has proven a creative force.

Arsenal are short of options on the right flank, with Reiss Nelson the only first-team cover for undisputed first-choice Bukayo Saka. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has previously outlined his desire to have two quality players per position when grilled about signing David Raya between the sticks.

“To have two excellent goalkeepers is great,” Arteta said. “We have two great left wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas (Partey) and Declan (Rice) and that is not a problem.

“We tend to always be at a certain level because it’s in our nature - when you change the environment and the environment is to be 100 per cent every day. Believe me, the level is going to increase.”

A report from HITC now claims Arsenal sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old during their 2-0 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday. Wolves failed to capitalise on a 4-2 win over Chelsea a week earlier - where Neto shone.