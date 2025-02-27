A video has surfaced online from Aston Villa’s game against Crystal Palace showing Villa’s goalkeeper “refusing to move out of the net” to let kids take penalties.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa took on Crystal Palace on Tuesday 25 February which in the end saw Palace win a home victory. Palace beat Villa 4-1, dealing a major blow to Villa’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League again.

Villa’s goalkeeper Robin Olsen has been slammed after a video of him “refusing to move out of the net” to let Crystal Palace kids take penalties at half-time was shared on X, formerly Twitter. The video has garnered over 3.5 million views. The user that posted the video wrote: “Villa keeper Robin Olsen refused to move out of net and let the Palace kids take penalties for the half time games”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Users rushed to criticise Olsen with one writing: “What a weird guy”. Another said: “Poor sportsmanship“. A third wrote: “What a horrible person the team he plays for suits him.“

One user said: “Robin Olsen's behaviour is against the spirit of the game. Half-time is a game meant for the entertainment of children, and a professional player should cooperate with it, not hinder it.“

However, not everyone criticised the goalkeeper for his behaviour. Some users rushed to his defence. One wrote: “He was subbed on at halftime and needed to warmup, this is 100% fair“.

Another user said: “He had to warm up. Why are people like this. Literally what he’s being paid to do”.