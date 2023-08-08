Tyson Fury will open up about his mental health problems in a new Netflix series

Tyson Fury says that he is hoping to help other people learn from his mistakes ahead of his upcoming Netflix series At Home With The Furys.

The reality TV documentary explores the highs and lows of Fury’s life in and out of the boxing ring and offers an insight into his mental health as he opens up about his battle with bipolar disorder.

The reigning WBC champion has spoken about his mental health issues in the past and had a three-year hiatus from boxing between 2015 and 2018 due to his struggles.

Fury is one of the most high-profile fighters in the world of boxing and has beaten some of the sport’s biggest names since his famous comeback in 2018 including Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

But what can we expect from At Home With The Furys and will the show feature Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague?

Here is everything you need to know

At Home With The Furys release date

Tyson Fury's life outside of the boxing ring will be explored in At Home With The Furys. (Getty Images)

At Home With The Furys arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 16 August.

The series is directed by Josh Jacobs and it is produced by Laura Leigh and Demi Doyle.

What to expect from At Home With The Furys

At Home With The Furys is a multipart documentary series which follows Tyson Fury and his life away from boxing.

The Netflix show is expected to cover Fury’s life from spring 2022 to spring 2023 and will show an insight into Fury’s decision to retire from boxing before making a U-turn to face Derek Chisora eight months later.

The series gives audiences a fly-on-the-wall view of Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe and offers fans the chance to look inside the boxer's life when the gloves are off as he and his wife Paris care for their six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

The WBC champion's brother Tommy Fury and his fiance Molly Mae Hague are also expected to appear in the series.

The celebrity couple are no strangers to life on the screen and they rose to fame when they reached the final of the 2019 edition of Love Island.

What has Tyson Fury said about the documentary?

Tyson Fury is hoping that his documentary can help other people.

Speaking ahead of the release the Gypsy King said: “I have struggled with alcohol, drugs, mental health. It’s very well documented over the years. I just want people to learn from my mistakes and my mental health journey and maybe they don’t have to go down the same path.”

Paris Fury says that the documentary provides a genuine insight into what they are really like off air.