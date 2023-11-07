Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the ATP finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ATP Finals is the most significant event in the men’s annual tennis calendar after the four majors and it is contested by some of the most talented stars from the sport including six-time winner Novak Djokovic and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz.

The final event of the ATP Tour features the top eight single players and double teams over the calendar year and puts them against each other. But when does the tournament get underway and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is the ATP finals 2023?

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2023 ATP finals begin on Sunday 12 November and run until Sunday 19 November. The tournament takes place at the Pala Apitour in Turin, Italy.

How to watch the ATP finals

Amazon Prime Video has won the rights to host the 2023 ATP finals in the UK. Prime members are therefore able to watch all the live action for free, while new customers can also start a 30-day free trial or subscribe for £8.99 per month.

Fans are also able to purchase a Prime Video only subscription for the slightly cheaper price of £5.99 a month. That includes all the live sporting content but does not include benefits with deliveries and free postage.

What is the format for the ATP finals?

The ATP finals follows a group stage and knockout stage format. The group stage sees the eight players/ doubles split into two groups of four with each team playing the other three players in a round robin format.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top seeded player is automatically placed in Group A while the second highest ranked player is then put into Group B. Once the round-robin is completed the top two teams progress from each group with the winner from Group A playing the runner-up of Group B.