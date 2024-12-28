Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professional boxer Paul Bamba, who recently became the first fighter to sign with Ne-Yo's boxing management company, has died at the age of 35, the singer announced on Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” Ne-Yo and the Bamba family said in a joint statement. His cause of death is not yet known.

Bamba was a highly accomplished fighter, holding a 19-3 career record. His most recent victory was a knockout win against Rogelio Medina Luna in New Jersey, which earned him the WBA Gold Cruiserweight world championship title last Saturday.

Following the win, Bamba made headlines by calling out internet personality Jake Paul, saying he would welcome a match if Paul wanted to take the sport seriously.

Bamba had also been slated to fight Tommy Fury in November 2022, but the bout was cancelled due to weight discrepancies. Over the course of 2024, Bamba competed in 14 fights, all of which he won by knockout.

Professional boxer Paul Bamba, who recently became the first fighter to sign with Ne-Yo's boxing management company, has died at the age of 35 | @bambajuice Instagram

Just last month, Bamba became the first fighter signed to Ne-Yo's new boxing management venture. He said: “I’m honoured to work with Ne-Yo in this capacity and I’m grateful for his unwavering confidence in me. I know he has the ability to open new doors and create opportunities for me to elevate as a fighter. It’s going to be an exciting new chapter.”

Praising Bamba’s character, Ne-Yo said: “He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.”

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief,” the statement concluded.

Fans have since flooded Ne-Yo’s comment section on Instagram, paying tribute to the fighter. One said: “I’m so very sorry to hear this! 💔 Praying for you and all of his loved ones. RIP Champ Bamba.” Fellow fighter Mariah Turner wrote: “Wow. In shock. So sorry to hear. I’m grateful to have met and crossed paths with him. A really genuine soul. Rest in Peace Paul.”