Brandon Smith: NRL player, 29, charged with allegedly supplying dangerous drugs and using inside knowledge for betting
The South Sydney hooker was questioned by police when he arrived in Queensland ahead of their 10 August clash with Gold Coast, but he was released without charge. However Queensland Police on Monday confirmed the 29-year-old Rabbitohs star had been charged with allegedly supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting.
Queensland Police said Smith had been issued with a summons on 20 August over the two charges. He is set to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on 18 September.
“Investigations by detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group, Taskforce Maxima, South Eastern Region are continuing,” a Queensland Police statement said. Smith was questioned ahead of the Titans game earlier this month after police said they had cause to speak to the 29-year-old at Coolangatta Airport.
However he was released without charge and ran out against Des Hasler’s side. “We chatted to him about a number of things and then he was able to go on and play football,” acting Police Commissioner Shane Chelepy told 4BC on 14 August. “We have an ongoing police matter that we are dealing with.
South Sydney said they were aware of the allegations and had informed the NRL integrity unit. At his peak, Smith was one of the NRL’s best rakes and earned crowd favourite status thanks to his larrikin persona.