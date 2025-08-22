Manchester United’s pursuit of a £100m+ superstar seems to be at an end.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of a defensive midfielder, after manager Ruben Amorim told Casemiro he was free to leave the club.

His preferred 3-4-3 formation, coupled with new signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko upfront, have left Bruno Fernandes as part of a midfield pivot, and he needs someone more defensive, and physical, to partner him in the centre of the park.

Man United had been linked with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, with the Seagulls slapping a £115m price tag on their star man; they also told the Red Devils that he would not be available until next summer.

However, the 21-year-old might not get his move to Old Trafford after all, with news outlet Indykaila suggesting that Amorim’s affections now lie elsewhere.

Posting on X, they said: “Manchester United are interested in Angelo Stiller but we can confirm further exclusive details.

“According to reliable sources, his agent, Volker Struth from Sports360, had a meeting with Man United officials in London just yesterday.

“Stiller has a release clause of £31.5m that kicks in from 2026. But, VfB Stuttgart has a sneaky option to buy that clause out for just £1.7m at any time.

“Right now, talks are still in the early stages, but it’s definitely a situation to keep an eye on.”