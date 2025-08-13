Ruben Amorim | Getty Images

Another Manchester United star has been linked to a departure this summer - but does not want to go.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Scout X account says it believes that midfielder Casemiro “has been informed that he is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans this season. He is available to leave this summer.”

The Brazilian veteran has also been taken off the leadership team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, having been linked with Javi Guerra of Valencia earlier in the summer and more notably recently with Carlos Baleba of Brighton.

United Scout added: “United feel sales like Casemiro could massively help the push for Baleba. At the moment Casemiro has no intention of leaving the club despite this. With the player having a year left on his contract. Al Nassr would be ready to make a push if the player gave the green light to an exit.“

Al Nassr in the Saudi league is the home of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané, ex-Chelsea man João Félix and Manchester City alumnus Aymeric Laporte.

Reports in Spain from transfer site Fichajes suggest that United have put in an €80m bid for Barcelona’s 22-year-old midfielder Fermín López.