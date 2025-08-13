Casemiro: Manchester United midfielder 'told he is not in Ruben Amorim's plans' and can leave - possibly for Al Nassr in Saudi
The United Scout X account says it believes that midfielder Casemiro “has been informed that he is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans this season. He is available to leave this summer.”
The Brazilian veteran has also been taken off the leadership team.
United are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, having been linked with Javi Guerra of Valencia earlier in the summer and more notably recently with Carlos Baleba of Brighton.
United Scout added: “United feel sales like Casemiro could massively help the push for Baleba. At the moment Casemiro has no intention of leaving the club despite this. With the player having a year left on his contract. Al Nassr would be ready to make a push if the player gave the green light to an exit.“
Al Nassr in the Saudi league is the home of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané, ex-Chelsea man João Félix and Manchester City alumnus Aymeric Laporte.
Reports in Spain from transfer site Fichajes suggest that United have put in an €80m bid for Barcelona’s 22-year-old midfielder Fermín López.