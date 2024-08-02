British gymnast admits to 'pinch-me' moment at maiden Olympics

Getty Images

Georgia-Mae-Fenton admits to ‘pinch herself’ moment at maiden Olympics

Georgia Mae-Fenton admitted she had to pinch herself after getting an up close and personal glimpse of history at the Olympics.

Fenton finished 18h in the women's gymnastics around all-around final won brilliantly by American Simone Biles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biles's story of overcoming her struggles with mental health to regain the title she won eight years ago makes her one of the most talked about athletes in Paris.

And Fenton, 23, leaves the French capital inspired by what she witnessed.

“That was amazing, honestly. I’m just so happy to be here and to witness the top three athletes to get their medals – it’s just amazing," she said.

"It’s so inspirational Simone' story, you just look at it and go ‘I can’t do that’, nobody can really do it. It’s just amazing to witness it and be in a final with her as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s definitely inspiring. Everyone is in their own lane and you can’t help but just look her and think ‘oh my God’.”

Fenton was making her Olympic debut in Paris and was part of the British quartet that narrowly missed a medal in the women's team event.

But she has no complaints with her performances at the Bercy Arena.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more proud of myself," she added.

"I had a little mistake on beam but I’m just so happy to be here and actually do a pretty decent job and come away with only one mistake, I couldn’t ask for anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did my job for the team two days ago and that was the most important thing to me. To know that I left nothing out there that I could have done more.

"I'm just very grateful for all the support I get from friends and family. We also wouldn't be here without the support of the National Lottery and all their contributions to our training and coaching."

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport.

To find out more visit:www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk