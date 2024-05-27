Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A professional rider has died after a fall at an international horse trials event

British event rider Georgie Campbell, 37, died after falling from her horse Global Quest on Sunday afternoon and could not be saved, despite the efforts of medical professionals at the scene.

A statement released by British Eventing read: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved. The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured. To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it was called to an incident near Budleigh Salterton at 3.05pm on Sunday, according to a spokesperson. An earlier statement reported that Campbell and Global Quest had fallen and the rider had been attended to by medical professionals. The event was abandoned shortly after the accident.