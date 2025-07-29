Afrobeat star Burna Boy took centre stage alongside England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman during the Lionesses' victory parade outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiegman, who had previously named Burna Boy as one of her favourite artists, was visibly ecstatic as he joined her and the players during the celebration.

The appearance added to the electric atmosphere as thousands of fans gathered along The Mall to celebrate England's dramatic Euro 2025 win over Spain. The Lionesses retained their title in a penalty shootout in Basel, Switzerland, and received a hero's welcome upon returning home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing white Nike T-shirts and England scarves, the players rode open-top buses toward the Queen Victoria Memorial, accompanied by the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth. They were flanked by fans waving England flags and singing in celebration.

Wiegman danced enthusiastically as Burna Boy performed live, while Heather Small also took the stage to sing her hit “Proud.” Team captain Leah Williamson then hoisted the European Championship trophy to rapturous cheers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Burna Boy performs on stage alongside Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, during the England Women's team victory parade and celebration on July 29, 2025 in London, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July. (Photo by John Phillips - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) | The FA via Getty Images

Choking back tears, Williamson told BBC host Alex Scott: “I’ve been crying all the way down The Mall. This is unbelievable, probably one of the best things we’ve ever, ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out.”

Calling her teammates “special, special people,” she added: “We love each other, we’ve got each other’s back on and off the pitch. We had tough moments, nasty things to deal with, and still we rise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in the final, let emotions get the better of her on stage, shouting: “(It is) so good to stand side by side with every single one of these girls throughout the whole tournament, and the staff that you don’t see behind the scenes. It’s incredible. Thank you to everyone that got out to support us, whether that’s in Switzerland or here today. It’s so f****** special.” Host Alex Scott quickly apologised for the language.

The celebrations began on Monday when the team landed at Southend Airport, followed by a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer congratulated the squad via video call from No 10’s garden: “A huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team.”

King Charles also sent a message to the champions, writing: “You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal aides are reportedly exploring the possibility of an official reception for the team in the autumn at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Who is Burna Boy?

While Burna Boy was winning over English crowds, he was also making headlines back home in Nigeria for a long-awaited apology over past criticism of Afrobeats music.

In a 2023 interview with Apple Music promoting his album I Told Them, Burna Boy sparked backlash by saying, “Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing. There's no substance to it, and nobody is talking about anything. It's just about having a great time.” The remark drew outrage from fans who saw the statement as dismissive of a genre that helped catapult him to global stardom.

Although Burna Boy has long described his sound as Afro-fusion—an eclectic mix of Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop—critics argued that he owed much of his rise to the popularity of Afrobeats and accused him of “biting the hand that fed him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, in a more conciliatory tone during an interview with 1Xtra’s Eddie Kadi, Burna Boy walked back his earlier comments and offered an explanation.

“I didn’t understand why everybody wanted my music to be in one box. I didn't understand that we needed an umbrella tag for what we were doing to actually get somewhere. If I understood this then, I would have gone about it differently because why would I want to destroy what I am building? I apologise for that confusion,” he said.

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna Boy rose to fame with his 2012 hit Like to Party and has since become one of Africa’s most recognisable global stars, known for hits like Ye, Anybody, and Last Last. He won a Grammy for Twice as Tall in 2021 and continues to sell out stadiums across Europe and Africa.