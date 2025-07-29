The Lionesses will celebrate with thousands of England fans in central London today as the players take part in an open-top bus procession.

The bus will carry the team through central London, allowing supporters to celebrate the team's defence of their Women's Euros title alongside the likes of Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly and catch a glimpse of the silverware. The team's open-top bus will travel along The Mall from 12.10pm.

It will end with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, which is expected to start at roughly 12.30pm and end at 1pm, the Football Association (FA) announced. The Royal Marines Portsmouth band and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force will perform on the stage and highlights from the tournament will be shown on big screens.

England manager Sarina Wiegman will then lead her triumphant team out on stage to lift the trophy. The event will be hosted by former Lioness and football pundit Alex Scott.

Fans will be able to attend the event for free, but the FA have warned that the capital is going to be "very busy". "People should plan their visits carefully, both coming into central London and travelling home," the association said.

You can watch coverage of the entire event live on Sky News from 10am and follow all the action with our live blog. Fans can also follow coverage of the event on the BBC, ITV and across England's social media channels.