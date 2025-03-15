Thousands of Newcastle United and Liverpool supporters are making their way down to London for the Carabao Cup final.

More than 32,000 fans will make the trip, including those without tickets to the Wembley clash, taking place on Sunday (16 March). Liverpool are defending their crown against a Newcastle side who secured their place by convincingly beating Arsenal in the semi-final.

The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and ITV 1 in the UK, coverage on both channels gets underway at 3.30pm ahead of the 4.30pm (GMT) start. The game will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Showcase. Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go website or app.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be playing for Liverpool on Sunday after he was taken off after picking up an injury during the defeat to PSG. Ibrahima Konate was also substituted during that game, but Slot has confirmed that was just fatigue and the Frenchman is expected to be available. Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton all remain sidelined.

Anthony Gordon is suspended for Newcastle following the red card he was shown against Brighton in the FA Cup earlier this month. Lewis Hall’s ankle injury has ruled him out of the rest of the season, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles also won’t feature. Newcastle are set to bring the intensity as they look to make history and end their long wait for a trophy.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes