Caroline March shared an emotional letter explaining why she chose assisted suicide. (YouTube)

Former British horse rider Caroline March has shared a moving letter after her death - in an apparent assisted suicide.

The 31-year-old appears to have made the tough decision after struggling with a serious pain and discomfort for the final two years of her life.

March sustained an injury during a cross country event at Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market on April 16, 2022. She was knocked unconscious during a serious fall and suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

The Mirror explains that March took part in a great deal of physio, recovery workouts and added that she even made the journey to the US for experimental treatment. However, despite her best efforts her injuries left her unable to do ‘anything and everything’ that she had previously loved to do.

March, from Essex, explained in an emotional letter, posted on her Facebook Page, that she thrived off ‘adrenaline hits’ and ‘spontaneity’ and claimed that none of this was ever possible after her injury.

She explained that she was ‘independent’ and ‘strong minded’ and hated asking for help from other people. The professional said she wanted to write a letter to "silence the voices" of people who would second guess her opinion. She further stressed that no one has "the right to judge". She died on March 23. It's not been made public where or how she ended her life.

The 31-year-old’s letter in full, which was posted on Facebook reads: "I've never understood society's obsession with longevity and the need to live for as long as possible. Alan Watts, a well-known philosopher famously said, 'I'd rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way'.

"Assisted suicide is always something that I believed in and have always said that if anything happened to me and I was forced into the predicament that I couldn't have the quality of life that I wanted, that would be the route I'd take. Not going to lie, never imagined it would come to fruition but here we are."

She added: "I could keep going but it's a decision I've made which is the best route for me. No one can truly understand what I have to go through. My utmost respect for anyone who hasn't only made a life after injury, but those that have flourished."

According to Mayo Clinic, spinal cord injuries can cause a loss of movement or sensation and other body functions below the state of injury such as bowel and bladder control. Additionally, it can cause a loss of fertility, as well as mental, emotional and social side effects.

March revealed that she had always wanted to be a mother before her injury. She added: “There is a lot of new treatments for SCI and the developments are exciting. For anyone else's sake, I hope it continues so my projected future isn't the same for everyone. A broken back can soon be treated the same as a broken arm... It's not an existence I want. The bowel and bladder regime, sexual function, the entire impossibility to do anything and everything that I love.

"I have felt so much love from so many people the last few years. I just wish love could fix it or even make it bearable but it can't. A characteristic that used to be my strength is now my downfall. I'm so stubborn and determined, I have to be good at everything I do and if not I slam doors."