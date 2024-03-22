Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ivan Toney could be set to make his England return this weekend after serving a long ban due to gambling violations. The Brentford striker looked to be on an unstoppable trajectory ahead of being slapped with a severe punishment that kept him out of action for club and country.

Now, with Harry Kane an injury doubt, Toney could be set to make his first appearance for the Three Lions since the ban, as England face Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday as part of their Euro 2024 preparations. Ahead of those clashes, we have rounded up all you need to know about the Toney saga.

Why was Ivan Toney banned?

Toney was suspended on May 17 due to breaches of FA gambling regulations, ruling him out of eight months of action. He was eligible for return on January 16, 2024.

The FA statement read: "The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.

"His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023."

Toney's response

Toney said in his initial response: "Today I have received notification of my 8-month ban from football following a hearing before an FA Regulatory Commission that took place yesterday.

“I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next 8 months. The written reasons for the Commission’s decision have not yet been published, so I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford Football Club and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time.”

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of returning, he reflected on the ban by saying: "It was tough, when you got it down to yourself to train, you think I can miss today or go tomorrow. Then tomorrow, I'll go the next day. But then before you know it, you're getting heavy and putting on weight. You're not doing the right things and getting bad habits.

"The first week or two, I just thought: forget it, I will just chill and then when I'm back I'll be ready to go. But the people around me made sure it wasn't the case. I think I'm in better shape than when I left. I'm down in weight, more shredded, and hitting the gym every day."

What did Gareth Southgate say?

The England boss was always supportive of Toney, even after the ban. "I have spoken with him," Southgate said. "I don't know if that's allowed, by the way. If it isn't then they can ban me and not add to his.

"Look, the ban is the ban. It is what it is. I think he recognised any accepted the punishment. What bothers me is we've got to look after people. He's injured at the moment, what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him some structure over the next few months that he can develop himself or be a better person at the end of it or have experiences that he might not experience? I don't like the idea that we just leave somebody so they are not allowed to be a part of the football community.