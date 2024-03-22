England face Brazil in a mouthwatering international showdown.

Two footballing giants will collide at Wembley Stadium this weekend as Euro 2020 finalists England play host to five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

While the match may only be an international friendly on paper, it is likely to be played at a high intensity on the field as both teams prepare for big summers in major tournaments. The pair both finished runners-up three years ago in the Euros and Copa America respectively and the pair will both feel that they now boast a team strong enough to lift silverware this time around.

This upcoming international break offers a number of England players a chance to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of his final squad selection for the Euros in just a few months time, while the Brazil team will hope to impress their new head coach Dorival Júnior, who takes charge for the first time, putting to beds links of a move for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

But when is England vs Brazil and who is the favourite to triumph in this star-studded international showdown? Here’s all you need to know:

When is England vs Brazil?

England vs Brazil takes place on Saturday 23 March and kicks off at 7pm UK time. England are unbeaten in their last three friendlies against the South American giants. They drew 0-0 at Wembley in November 2017, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Maracana in June 2013 and recorded a 2-1 win at Wembley in February 2013.

How to watch England vs Brazil

England’s mouthwatering clash with Brazil will be showcased live on Channel 4 with coverage beginning at 6pm. Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Who are the pundits for England vs Brazil?

Presenter Jules Breach will be joined in the studio by former England, Chelsea and West Ham footballer Joe Cole, Brazil World Cup winner and Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva, and former Lioness captain and European Championship winner Jill Scott.

Team news

England youngsters Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and recent addition Kobbie Mainoo have all been selected in the Three Lions squad for the first time and will hope to make an impression during the international break.

The trio join familiar faces such as Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Notable absentees for England include right back trio Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier. While goalkeeper Nick Pope misses out through injury, along with Mason Mount and Luke Shaw. Arsenal defender Ben White also informed Gareth Southgate that he did not wish to be available for selection.

The Brazil squad features big names such as Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jnr and Raphinha. The Seleção are without the likes of Neymar, Ederson, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro, Marquinhos and Joelinton due to injury.

