Soccer Aid returns to our screens this weekend.

Soccer Aid returns to our screens this weekend and fans are looking forward to another exciting clash between England and the World XI. The annual charity event features a range of TV stars, footballers, celebrities and musicians from around the world and is designed to help raise money for the world leading children charity UNICEF.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games in an entertaining 4-2 victory over England. Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was in the dugout for the World XI on that occasion and he will be targeting yet another victory this year in familiar surroundings with the event taking place at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, England have made some changes in the dugout in the hopes of ending their five-year losing streak. They have turned to a true Stamford Bridge favourite in former Blues player, manager and all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard, who will be joined by his uncle Harry Redknapp and singer Robbie Williams in the dugout.

The match between two Chelsea icons promises to be an intriguing affair, but who is playing in this year’s Soccer Aid event and can football lovers still purchase tickets for the contest? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with the exact kick-off time yet to be confirmed. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How to watch Soccer Aid

Viewers in the UK will be able to follow the match for free on ITV1 or online through the ITVX app which is available to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Which celebrities are taking part in Soccer Aid?

The full line-ups for both teams are yet to be confirmed, although many of the big name guests have been announced. Former Chelsea player Eden Hazard will make his long-awaited return to Stamford Bridge after he retired in October last year. He was a fan favourite during his time in London and is expected to receive a warm welcome. He will be joined on the World XI team by former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos and the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt who returns to captain the side for another edition.

The World XI will also be joined by celebrities including Radio DJ Roman Kemp, actor Martin Compston and comedian Lee Mack. The England team will once again be captained by former Lioness and European Championship winner Jill Scott. She is joined by former internationals Jack Wilshere, Jermaine Defoe and Gary Cahill. Made in Chelsea star and I’m a Celeb winner Sam Thompson joins former England cricket star Stuart Broad, Eastenders actor Bobby Braiser and the Crown’s Erin Doherty in the England team.

Here are the full list of confirmed celebrities and footballers so far:

England: Frank Lampard (Co-Manager), Harry Redknapp (Co-Manager), Robbie Williams (Co-Manager), David Seaman (Goalkeeping Coach), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson.

World XI: Mauricio Pochettino (Manager), Jesus Perez (Coach), Usain Bolt (Captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond.

How to get tickets for Soccer Aid 2024