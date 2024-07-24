Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Dujardin, a renowned British dressage rider, has earned international acclaim for her exceptional skills and numerous accolades.

The 39-year-old first gained global recognition through her partnership with Valegro, with whom she secured multiple gold medals at the 2012 London and won silver and gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, her illustrious career faces a significant setback after she was provisionally banned from competition ahead of the Paris Olympics over accusations of animal cruelty - so, who is she and how did the accusations come to light?

Born on July 13, 1985 in Enfield, Dujardin started riding horses at the age of two and pursued dressage seriously in her teens. She bought her first dressage horse using an inheritance from her grandmother and began training with Carl Hester in 2007 following encouragement from her trainer, Debbie Thomas.

Her rise to fame came from her partnership with her horse Valegro, a Dutch Warmblood gelding. Under Hester’s mentorship, she and Valegro won multiple titles, including two individual gold medals and one team gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Their dominance in the sport was evident as they secured top positions in European Championships, World Equestrian Games, and World Cup events.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dujardin and Valegro repeated their success, winning gold in the individual dressage event and solidifying her status as one of the greatest dressage riders. They set world records in the Grand Prix, Grand Prix Special, and Grand Prix Freestyle disciplines during their career together.

Charlotte Dujardin, who has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics over a video showing her making "an error of judgement" during a coaching session

However, the Team GB athlete shocked the industry by withdrawing from the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (July 23) after a video surfaced showing her hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground. Dujardin claimed the footage was from four years ago. She was later slapped with a six-month provisional suspension from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), barring her from any competitions or events under the FEI’s jurisdiction and those run by a national federation.

The FEI said: “This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant. According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable.”

Following her suspension, Dujardin has also been dropped as an ambassador for horse welfare charity Brooke and her eligibility to receive public funding has also been suspended, pending an investigation.

A Brooke spokesperson said: “We were deeply disturbed to learn about this video. Our whole ethos is around kindness and compassion to horses, and to see the opposite of this from someone with such a high profile is beyond disappointing. There can never be a justification for mistreating animals.”

According to Sky News, the whistleblower's lawyer, Stephan Wensing, clarified that the video of Dujardin whipping a horse was recorded two-and-a-half years ago, not four. The whistleblower witnessed Dujardin using the whip during a lesson to lift the horse's legs in canter.

Wensing noted that the whistleblower had seen such behaviour multiple times but was initially intimidated by Dujardin's prestige and feared victim blaming and warnings to stay quiet from the UK dressage community. Feeling compelled to speak out with the Olympics approaching, the whistleblower still fears reprisals. Wensing said: "Anyone can see whipping and beating like this is really tough and it causes pain."

In 2019, Dujardin was eliminated from the European Championships after a small amount of blood was found on her horse, which, while not implying intent to harm, violated rules protecting horses. Dujardin expressed that she was "devastated" by the incident, saying, "nothing like this has ever happened to me before."

Dujardin, in a statement released to the PA news agency, described what happened as being “completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils. However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment. I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”