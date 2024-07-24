Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 39-year-old and one of GB’s Olympic stars has been forced to pull out of the Paris Olympics over allegations she whipped a horse during training.

Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left outraged after being shown the video and voiced their frustration on X. One fan said "Please stop showing that awful animal cruelty video without warnings,” whilst another wrote “Oh my how long has she been doing this?”

Richard Madeley was presenting Good Morning Britain today (24 July) alongside Charlotte Hawkins. Another viewer also shared their displeasure at seeing the video and said "Can you please stop showing the video of Dujardin whipping the horse? Not everyone wants to see animal abuse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Dujardin is Britain’s joint most decorated female Olympian, winning six Olympic medals, including two golds at London 2012 and a third at Rio 2016. She was due to compete in individual and team events at the Olympics in France but withdrew from the games after the footage emerged.

Good Morning fans fury as video is shown of Charlotte Dujardin appearing to strike a horse repeatedly | Getty Images

She said in a statement that “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse.”

Charlotte Dujardin also said that “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment. She revealed in a statement to the PA news agency that “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition- including the Paris Olympics-while this process takes place.”