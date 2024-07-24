Good Morning Britain fans fury as video is shown of Charlotte Dujardin appearing to strike a horse repeatedly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Viewers of Good Morning Britain were left outraged after being shown the video and voiced their frustration on X. One fan said "Please stop showing that awful animal cruelty video without warnings,” whilst another wrote “Oh my how long has she been doing this?”
Richard Madeley was presenting Good Morning Britain today (24 July) alongside Charlotte Hawkins. Another viewer also shared their displeasure at seeing the video and said "Can you please stop showing the video of Dujardin whipping the horse? Not everyone wants to see animal abuse."
Charlotte Dujardin is Britain’s joint most decorated female Olympian, winning six Olympic medals, including two golds at London 2012 and a third at Rio 2016. She was due to compete in individual and team events at the Olympics in France but withdrew from the games after the footage emerged.
She said in a statement that “What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse.”
Charlotte Dujardin also said that “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment. She revealed in a statement to the PA news agency that “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition- including the Paris Olympics-while this process takes place.”
Charlotte Dujardin has now been given a six-month provisional ban and the FEI said that the ban would “remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation/disciplinary proceedings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.