England women’s footballer Chloe Kelly was spotted wearing shin pads with her wedding photo and dogs for the Euro quarter-final match.

After an intense penalty shootout last night (Thursday 17 July) against Sweden, the England women’s side were triumphant. Lucy Bronze scored the penalty that mattered and secured England’s place in the Euros semi-final.

However, a video has gone viral and shared widely on other social media outlets of Chloe Kelly’s shin pads. During the game she was filmed strapping the shin pads to her legs, but they weren’t any old protectors. Her shin pads were her wedding photo and her dogs.

One user wrote: “Chloe Kelly those shin pads are beautiful”. Others commented how the shin pads actually gave protection due to their size.

One added: “No point in these pads they do sod all. Where are the old school pairs with built in ankle protection, they stopped a train”. A third commented: “Why are the shin pads so small? Are all the shin pads like this?”.

Kelly married partner Scott Moore a year ago at Merrydale Manor in Cheshire. The wedding, attended by teammates like Ruby Mace and Steph Houghton, was a celebration of their five-year relationship.

Kelly and Moore’s love story started at Everton, where Kelly played on loan and Moore worked as a groundsman. Moore, now a greenkeeper at a golf club, maintains a low profile compared to Kelly’s public persona. He is a steadfast supporter, often seen at Kelly’s matches and sharing in her triumphs, such as her Euro 2022 victory.