British boxer Chris Billam-Smith will fight Kosova’s Armend Xhoxhaj this weekend in the hope of a cruiserweight title shot next year.

Bournemouth based Chris Billam-Smith has already claimed two wins in 2022 and will hope to claim another as he takes on Kosovan boxer Armend Xhoxhaj this weekend. Earlier this year, Billam-Smith beat fellow Britons Isaac Chamberlain and Tommy McCarthy but must now defeat Xhoxhaj in the hope of securing a title shot next year.

However, if the 32-year-old loses the upcoming bout, his chances of a future title shot will slip away. Speaking to Sky Sports, Billam-Smith has said: “It’s a dangerous fight. He’s aggressive, he comes forward, he’s game. Even against (Mateusz) Masternak, he was having some success early on until he got caught with some good shots.

“He’s really dangerous and because nobody knows him he’s even more dangerous. It’s very easy for me to take my eye off the ball. So there’s a huge amount of pressure on me and that’s the pressure I’m putting on myself to perform on fight night.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the upcoming bout…

When is Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj?

The two boxers will fight their 12-round cruiserweight clash on Saturday 17 December 2022. The undercard is set to start at 7pm GMT with the main event expected to begin at 10pm depending on timings of previous fights.

Bournemouth International Centre will host the fight in what is set to feel like a homecoming for British boxer Chris Billam-Smith.

Billam-Smith (L) against McCarthy

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Xhoxhaj?

Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the action and coverage will begin at 7.30pm. Sky Sports customers will also be able to stream the fight via the app using their mobile, tablet or computer devices. NowTV daily passes can also be purchased.

Sky Sport subscriptions cost from £46/month while daily NowTV passes can be purchased for £11.98/day.

Who’s on the undercard?

Main Event : Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj

: Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj Caroline Dubois vs Sofia Rodriguez

Viddal Riley vs TBA

Dan Azeez vs Rocky Fielding

Cori Gibbs vs Jimmy First

Michael McKinson vs Roberto Arriarza

Steve Robinson vs Nick Campbell

How do the boxers pair up?

Billam-Smith, 32, is 6ft 3in tall and has fought 17 professional fights, losing just one. He has a reach of 75in and fights in an orthodox stance. 11 of his 16 wins have come by knockout.

Little is known about Billam-Smith’s opponent, Xhoxhaj, but he is nicknamed ‘The Bombardier’ and stands at 6ft 1in tall with a reach of 75.5in. The 28-year-old has fought 16 professional fights losing two of them.

What’s been said?

Ahead of the fight, Billam-Smith has said: “I can’t wait to get back to Bournemouth in front of the best atmosphere in the country. Last time out was nothing short of incredible: the fight itself, the atmosphere, the occasion. This is the last step before the world title. I will put on a world-class performance worthy of that chance and the phenomenal support.”

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom added: “We were blown away by the crowd in Bournemouth earlier this summer and it is great to be heading back there in December. Chris Billam-Smith tore the roof off the place in his breath-taking win over Isaac Chamberlain. The noise was deafening and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.