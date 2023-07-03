England are now 2-0 down in the 2023 Ashes Test series following an exceptionally-fiery final day at Lord’s on Sunday (2 July). England entered the day needing a further 257 runs with six wickets remaining and all looked possible as match-saving hero Ben Stokes once again rose to the occasion.

The England captain scored 155 in an innings which saw him swat nine sixes and nine fours. Ben Duckett also hit a beautiful 83 giving the home fans hope a repeat of 2019 Headingley was on the cards. However, an exceptionally-controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow fuelled rage from both players and fans. England were eventually all bowled out for 327 and the visitors won by 43 runs.

Certain MCC members have now been suspended after an altercation with Usman Khawaja and David Warner in the long room and a series that had so far been filled with friendly fire now appears to have gone quite in the opposite manner.

Speaking about his player’s bizarre dismissal, coach Brendon McCullum said: “I think it was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect.”

The two sides will now, however, more on to the next installment of the series which begins in just a few days time...

Bairstow looks on following bizarre and controversial dismissal

When is the third Ashes Test?

The third Test match will begin on Thursday 6 July and will conclude on Monday 10 July if all five days are required. Play will start at 11am each day and is likely to conclude at around 6.30pm each evening depending on how many overs have been bowled and what the light conditions are like.

Where is the third Ashes Test taking place?

Headingley, Leeds, will host the third and quite possible decisive Ashes Test. Headingley is the home of Yorkshire County Cricket and any available tickets can be purchased on the YCCC website.

As most Ashes fans will remember, Headingley was the site of Ben Stokes’ last heroic Ashes Test innings in which he scored an unbeaten 135 to lead England to an historic and exceptionally-memorable victory. He put on a last stand wicket with Jack Leach who scored arguably the most famous one-not-out in the history of the game.

England have played 79 Test matches in Leeds, winning 36, drawing 18 and losing 25. Their most recent fixture at Headingley was in June 2022 when they beat New Zealand by seven wickets.

How to watch England’s third Ashes Test match

Sky Sports will have all the action from the pitch. The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 9.30am and a countdown programme beginning at 8am ahead of the 11am scheduled start time.

Fans can add Sky Sport Cricket channels to their Sky packages from just £15/month with full packages starting from £34/month. Those with Sky Sports can also live stream the action from Birmingham through the SkyGo app and on the Sky Sports website.

Yes - BBC will be broadcasting a highlights show at 7pm every day of the Test match which can be watched on BBC Two and streamed through BBC iPlayer.

Squad news

England have dropped both Rehan Ahmed and Matthew Potts ahead of the Headingley Test match. Their playing XI will be named on Wednesday but is likely to see another change to the bowling line-up. Australia have ruled out Nathan Lyon from the rest of the series after the spin-bowler suffered what was described as a ‘significant’ calf strain.

The 32-year-old was forced off the pitch on the second day of the Test match but heroically came back to bat on the fourth day. It is likely that Todd Murphy will come into the squad as the main spinner.

England squad: Ben Stokes (C), Mooen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood