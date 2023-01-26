England U19 women will take on Australia U19 in the semi-finals of the T20 cricket world cup

England have stormed through both their group stages of the inaugural U19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa and they will now take on Australia in the hope of reaching Sunday’s final. Their final last Super Six match saw England triumph by 95 runs over the West Indies in Potchefstroom.

England skipper Grace Scrivens once again led by example by scoring a fiery half-century as her team scored a total of 179/4. The West Indies were then reduced to 84/8 as Ellie Anderson took tournament best bowling figures of 5/12.

Heading into the semi-final, Scrivens - who already has two player of the match awards - has hit scores of 45, 24, 51, 93 and 56 and will hope to continue her blistering form as her and the squad take on Australia. Australia have lost just one of their Super Six fixtures and will finish second in their standings. Scrivens is currently the tournament’s leading run scorer, with 269 runs to her name, and her 93 against Ireland is the highest score so far of the competition.

Australia lost their opening fixture to Bangladesh by seven wickets but have since gone on to beat USA, Sri Lanka, India, and the UAE.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s semi-final slash against Australia...

Australia’s Milly Illingworth during U19 World Cup

When is Australia U19 vs England U19 semi-final?

The two teams will play each other on Friday 27 January 2023 and play is scheduled to begin at 11.45am GMT. The JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, will host the match.

India and New Zealand will play their semi-final fixture at 8am earlier the same day.

How to watch the semi-final?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the semi-final between Australia and England. Coverage of the fixture will start at 11.45am GMT. It will be available to watch on Sky Sports Mix and fans can subscribe to Sky for £46/month and NowTV will also provide coverage of Sky Sports channels which can be purchase with a daily pass for £11.98/day.

When is the final?

The final will be held on Sunday 29 January 2023 at the JB Marks Oval and play is scheduled to begin at 11.45am. This will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Mix.

Who is in the squads?

England announced their squad for the ICC U19 women’s World Cup back in December and Richard Bedbrook, Head of England Women Performance Pathways, said: “We have the ambition for the next few months to be a significant life moment for all the players and ensure they use it as a springboard towards making an impact in senior regional cricket, and hopefully beyond in years to come.”

England: Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlow, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Grace Scrivens, Sophie Smale, Seren Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward.