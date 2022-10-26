England have one win and one loss after embarrassing defeat to Ireland ahead of Australia showdown

England suffered a five run loss (via the DLS method) to Ireland in their second fixture at the T20 World Cup. The Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hit a match-winning half century as he knocked 62 off 47 balls to give Ireland a score of 157. His partnership with Lorcan Tucker proved pivotal to Ireland’s success as England’s batters struggled to reply.

England’s Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone took three wickets apiece with the latter claiming the crucial wicket of Balbirnie and it was thought their efforts in the field would have been enough to secure a healthy win. However, England captain Jos Buttler found himself walking back from the middle much sooner than anyone expected, surviving just one ball before edging to the wicket-keeper and his team’s demise quickly followed with Alex Hales lasting just five balls and Ben Stokes managing only eight.

Dawid Malan was England’s best batter hitting 35 off 37 but as the rain came in, it was soon apparent England were miles behind their opponents and Ireland took all the points. England must now prepare for old rivals and reigning champions Australia. Both teams have suffered one loss as well as winning one fixture setting up Friday’s match for an exciting battle.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Australia v England...

When is Australia vs England?

The two teams will meet on Friday 28 October 2022 with the match scheduled to start at 9am BST (7pm local time). Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the match between the old rivals and the stadium can hold up to 100,024 people.

How to watch Australia vs England

Sky Sports will continue with their coverage of the T20 World Cup. All matches are available to watch through Sky with fans also able to stream on the SkyGo app. Subscription for Sky Sports starts at £46/month with NowTV offering daily passes for £11.98/day.

Australia vs England head-to-head

Australia and England have played 23 T20 matches against each other, with England just edging the victory tally with 11 wins to Australia’s 10. Two matches ended without a result. The two sides recently played a T20 series ahead of the World Cup with England winning two matches and the third ending with no result due to adverse weather conditions.

When Australia and England played at the 2021 T20 World Cup, England once again took the win by eight wickets as Jos Buttler hit a century. At this year’s tournament, both teams have lost one match and won another.

Squads

Both teams are likely to release their playing XI on Friday in the early hours. Here are both teams full World Cup squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marshall, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.