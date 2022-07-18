2019 World Cup hero set to retire from ODI format as he focuses on Test captaincy.

Ben Stokes has announced that he will be retiring from playing One Day International cricket.

The 31-year-old was recently appointed as the new Test captain after Joe Root resigned his post back in April. Stokes will now take a step back from the one-day game in order to focus on this new role.

Stokes has been a strong anchor in England’s white-ball side for years, with his heroics culminating in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand.

The Durham all-rounder also captained England in an ODI series in 2021, leading a third XI team to a 3-0 victory over Pakistan.

However, it is clear that as he takes on this new responsibility within England’s red-ball side, he hopes to focus on taking this team forward rather than having his energy split between three different formats of the game.

What has Ben Stokes said?

In a statement made on Twitter today, Monday 18 July 2022, Stokes said: “I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham.

“I have decided to retire from this format. This has been incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We hae had an incredible journey on the way.

Stokes smashes a six during his World Cup final performance against New Zealand 2019

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all...

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.”

What has the ECB said?

In response to Stokes’ decision, the England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Rob Key has said that his career would ‘forever be remembered’

He said: “I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion.

“I’m sure that when we look back on Ben’s career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Test and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

“It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term.”

What are Ben Stokes’ ODI career highlights?

Stokes made his ODI debut back in August 2011 against Ireland. He has since gone on to play 104 matches for England with a batting average of 39.44

His most memorable match, and one that is imprinted in the minds of any England fan was his 83 not out during the 2019 World Cup final.

Stokes made sure England pushed through to stretch New Zealand to a super over after the match was tied.

His World Cup heroics also included a stupendous catch during England’s group stage match against South Africa.

Jumping backwards, and somehow spinning, Stokes managed to pull off arguably the best catch of the tournament, leaving not only the crowd but his squad and himself shocked at his own ability.

In total, Stokes has scored three centuries and 21 half centuries for England in his ODI career as well as taking 74 wickets, including best figures of 5/61.