Harry Brook has recorded the most Test runs of any player in history after nine innings

Harry Brook of England is edging closer to a 10o-year record in Cricket. (Getty Images)

England batter Harry Brook is aiming to write his name into Test cricket history books by becoming the fastest player to ever score 1,000 runs in the sport.

A fantastic 184 not out from the prolific Brook put England in the ascendancy on day one of the second and Final test against New Zealand. Brook has thrived under the Bazball style of play and his 169-ball effort moved him to 807 runs in total, the most after nine innings for any player in history.

The 24-year-old has an astonishing average and strike rate of 100.87 and 99.38 respectively. He needs 193 more runs in the next three innings to touch the 1,000 run mark in record time.

But who currently holds the record and when was it set? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the fastest player to reach 1,000 test runs?

Harry Brook is aiming to become the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in nearly 100 years. The all-time record was set by England international and fellow Yorkshireman Herbert Sutcliffe back in 1925.

Sutcliffe recorded a total of 1,000 runs in a staggering time period of just nine matches and 12 innings. His opponents at the time were Australia and he broke the record on away soil at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England’s Harry Brook plays a shot during day one of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and England. (Getty Images)

Sutcliffes record has never been beaten since 1925, although it was equalled by Everton Weekes of West Indies in 1949.

Who was Herbert Sutcliffe?

Herbert Sutcliffe was an English professional cricketer who represented Yorkshire and England in the period between the first two World Wars.

Sutcliffe was born in the village of Summerbridge near Harrogate and he made his first class debut in 1919 at 25-years of age shortly after the First World War.

During the course of his career he formed a notable partnership with fellow England batsman Jack Hobbs otherwise nicknamed The Master. The pair are viewed by many cricket experts as the greatest batsman of their generation.

Other notable mentions

Harry Brooks is vying to join an illustrious list of cricket icons including Everton Weekes, Donald Bradman and Neil Harvey. Here are the top ten fastest players to reach 1,000 Test runs in Cricket history.