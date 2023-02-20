New Zealand and England will play their second Test match on Thursday 23 February. England won the first Test match by 267 runs

England and New Zealand will face each other in the second and final Test match of this series later this week, just a few days after Bazball struck again.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have now won nine out of ten Test matches in charge and the recent Test match saw Stuart Broad and James Anderson become the most formidable bowling partnership in Test history as they have now surpassed the 1,001 wickets achieved by Australia’s Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in Tests they have played together.

England wrapped up the Test match within four days and beat their hosts by 267 runs with Harry Brook being named player of the match after scoring 89 in the first innings and 54 in the second. Daryl Mitchell top scored for his side in their second innings, ending on 57* but four wickets for Broad and four for Anderson saw New Zealand’s batting line collapse after just 126 runs.

Black Caps star Tom Blundell was the Test match’s only centurion, scoring 138 in the first innings but it was not enough to stop the power of ‘Bazball’. Head coach Gary Stead and captain Tim Southee will now hope they can regroup quickly as they prepare for the second Test match which begins in just a few days time.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the second Test match...

Harry Brook won Player of the Match

When is the second Test match?

The second Test match will begin on Thursday 23 February 2023 with the day’s play starting at 10pm GMT (11am local time). If all five days are required, the match will conclude on Tuesday 28 February.

This fixture will be held at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington and there is a capacity for 11,600 spectators. England last played at Basin Reserve in 2013 where the match ended in a draw. The previous match in 2008 saw England win by 126 runs.

How to watch New Zealand and England on UK TV

England’s two Test matches against New Zealand will be available to watch on BT Sport. Fans can watch on BT Sport 1 or via the BT Sport app by signing up to a contract free account for £25/month.

Is there a highlights show?

BT Sport will only have extended highlights available for their customers. There will not be another show available for those without a BT Sport subscription.

BT Sport’s Twitter account have been posting clips of the action and BBC Sport have provided both live text commentary and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 and through their sport’s website.

Team News

Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of cricket for a lengthy spell after he came down with a back stress fracture. He will now undergo surgery and there is a minimum recovery time of four months. The fast bowler was replaced in the squad by Scott Kuggeleijn. Matt Henry will also be available for the second Test match following the birth of his first child last week.

Seamer Jacob Duffy, who replaced Henry, and legspinner Ish Sodhi have been released from the squad. At present, the England squad remains the same. The playing XI will be named closer to the start of play.

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone.