England will play Pakistan in the group stages of the T20 Women’s World Cup 2023. They are already through to the semi-finals

England have made it through to the semi-final stages of the T20 World Cup following their 11 run win over India. They will, however, have one final group stage fixture to play ahead of the semi-final clash as they take on Pakistan this week.

As it stands, England and India are both set to go through to the final four along with Australia and New Zealand but this could all change as the final matches of the group stages take place. Australia have already sealed their place in the final four, following their four wins from four matches while New Zealand must wait for the result of South Africa’s upcoming match against Bangladesh to find out their fate.

England took on India on Saturday and they suffered a poor start at the hands of the Indian fast bowler Renuka Thakur. Thakur took five wickets for just 15 runs and Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored for Heather Knight with 50 runs off 42 balls. Wicket-keeper Amy Jones backed up the England vice-captain with 40 off 27 balls to give England a lead of 151 runs.

India’s Smriti Mandhana top scored for her side with 52 off 41 but England’s bowlers were able to defend their 151 and keep India’s total to just 140 and win their place to the T20 World Cup semi-finals...

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s final T20 World Cup match...

India’s Smriti Mandhana scored 50 against England

When is England v Pakistan?

England will take on Pakistan in their final group stage match of the competition and the fixture will take place on Tuesday 21 February 2023. The match will begin at 1pm GMT and will be held at the Newlands Cricket Ground. There is a capacity for 25,000 at the ground and England are yet to play at this ground in the tournament.

How to watch England v Pakistan

Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.

England’s final match on Wednesday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm start.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

England v Pakistan head-to-heads

The two sides have played each other 14 times overall with England winning on 14 occasions. They last faced each other in February 2020 at the last T20 World Cup and England won by 42 runs. The only time Pakistan won was in a T20I series in 2013 and Pakistan won by two wickets.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan (Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz)