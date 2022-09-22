India have already won the series but England will look to redeem themselves with a win in their final encounter.

England and India have been partaking in a three-match ODI series which India have already won after claiming victory in the first two matches.

However, England will hope that they can bounce back to at least suffer only a 2-1 loss rather than complete 3-0 whitewash as they prepare for the final match this weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ODI series is part of the new ICC Women’s Championship cycle which will contribute to qualification for the Women’s World Cup in 2025.

Previously, the two sides had taken part in a three-match T20 series which saw England emerge victorious but the luck appears to have been reversed in the extended format.

The first ODI saw The Hundred star Smriti Mandhana shine for India as she hit 91 off 99 balls to lead India to their first win.

She was helped to the score by fellow batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bahtia, who made 74 not out and 50 respectively as they breezed past England’s total of 227/7 after just 44 overs.

In the following match, India reached a total of 333 after their 50 overs, which included a half century from Harleen Deol and a stunning 143* from player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur.

Danni Wyatt scored a half century in second ODI but was not enough to get her side over the line

Danni Wyatt produced a much needed 65 off 58 in England’s reply, but 333 proved far too grand a total for Amy Jones’ team to reach as they crashed out after 44 overs, making only 245 runs in reply.

With one match left to go in the series, here is all you need to know ahead of England’s hopeful fightback...

When is England v India third ODI?

The third and final ODI in the 2022 series between England and India will take place this Saturday 24 September with a start time of 11am BST.

Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, will host the match in which England hope to redeem themselves by finishing with a 2-1 loss as oppose to a 3-0 whitewash.

How to watch England v India third ODI

Sky Sports Cricket will have all of the action from Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month or NowTV daily passes are available for £11.99/day.

How to buy tickets for England v India third ODI

Tickets are still available to purchase for the final ODI of the series and information regarding ticket information can be found on the Lord’s website.

The available tickets left cost between £20 and £25.

Who’s in the squads for England v India?

Amy Jones is currently leading the England squad after Heather Jones suffered an injury and vice-captain Nat Sciver announced she would be taking some time away from the game to focus on her mental health.

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.