England and New Zealand are less than 24 hours away from their second Test match which takes place at Trent Bridge.

Ben Stokes and his squad will be making their final preparations ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand which starts Friday 10 June 2022.

In their first outing against Kane Williamson’s men, England fans enjoyed what has been a rare experience of elation as their team won in a triumphant manner.

Not only did England achieve their first Test match win since August 2021, but former captain Joe Root reached the 10,000 Test runs milestone while batting a match-winning century to secure England’s victory.

As the two sides travel up to Nottingham for the second Test, England will be hopeful that the two bowling heroes James Anderson and Stuart Broad can once again produce magic that has so often been seen at the Nottinghamshire ground.

Anderson’s second best career figures came at Trent Bridge against New Zealand in 2008 when he took 7/43 while Broad’s famous 8/15 during an Ashes Test match in 2015 at his home ground will forever be carved into the memory of any England fan.

Broad celebrates one of his eight wickets in 2015 at Trent Bridge

However, despite the elation and expectation which surrounds this second Test match, fans must hope that this ‘new era’ of England cricket is a sustainable feat and not just a matter of ‘beginner’s luck’.

As we head into the second Test match, here are a few of the key talking points…

Is England’s ‘new era’ sustainable or a first-time fluke?

One thing England fans know how to cope with very well is the constant turbulence and turmoil their cricket team gives them.

We have become somewhat used to the highest of highs one week only to be hit back with reality just a few days later.

There had been so much hope and belief heading into the first Test match, and despite some wavering moments, England were able to deliver.

However, one Test match is not enough to prove what this ‘new era’ can achieve. What is crucial for this squad is that they are able to continue their run of good form and not continue to collapse as quickly as we have seen.

Both of England’s innings saw severe middle-order collapses, a common theme in recent years and one that has to be stamped out.

Ultimately, England were able to prevail in the end but this is far from a given that Joe Root or Ben Stokes can save the team every time this happens.

England must show resilience and stamina as they head into the next two Tests and, once again, the batters must prove that they have what it takes to make this ‘new era’ a sustainable endeavour.

Why is Harry Brook being sidelined again?

There had been much bemusement when it was announced that Surrey’s Ollie Pope would be heading up the order to come in at number three.

He has had a rocky path within the England squad over the past year, and it would appear his break away from the field during the tour against the West Indies has done little to help bring him back to his 2020 summer. He scored a total of 17 runs against New Zealand which, when coming in at three, is far from optimal.

Ollie Pope is bowled for 10 in second innings

Brook however is the County Championship’s second highest run scorer, enjoying a ridiculous average of 140.00 and is yet to be given his time to shine on an international level.

While it is undeniable that international cricket offers a certain difference in level compared to that of county, it seems bizarre to not be giving Brook, who has 840 runs in his six matches, the opportunity to exhibit his recent form.

Pope must score, and score well, in this second Test match if he is to secure his place in the side and help England avoid what seems to be an inevitable batting collapse.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad in Trent Bridge

As has been well established, these two cricket idols appear to flourish even more when on the grounds of Trent Bridge.

Anderson has a 19.44 bowling average at the Nottinghamshire ground with best figures of 7/43.

For Broad, Trent Bridge means even more. England’s second highest ever wicket-taker will once again be given the chance to bat on his home ground, the place where he so famously bowled the Australians out for 60 runs, taking eight wickets for just 15 runs.

England fans began to fear when it was announced a few days before that Anderson would be unable to play this famous Test match due to an injury.

The 39-year-old had taken six wickets for 47 at Edgbaston but was going to be unable to play at a ground where he is known to thrive.

However, Broad took matters into his own hands and rattled through the Australian batting line-up and secured the best ever figures Trent Bridge had seen.

There will be great suspense as the two veterans gear up to open the bowling with fans hoping they can recreate the magic on this pitch once again.