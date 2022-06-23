Heather Knight will lead the Women’s squad in a one-off Test match against South Africa.

Just a few days after the ICC chair Greg Barclay stated that he couldn’t see how much the Women’s Test story could evolve, Heather Knight will lead her troops into a one-off Test against Sune Luus’ South African squad.

This will also be the first Test match to have taken place since Katherine Brunt announced her retirement from Test cricket.

Brunt is the second this year to announce her retirement, after fellow bowler Anya Shrubsole announced she would be stepping down from all forms of international cricket.

Brunt took 51 wickets in 14 games at an average of 21.53.

Speaking to Sky Sport, England’s head coach Lisa Keightley said: “It’s over 10 years of (Shrubsole and Brunt) having the ball and doing what they do. They have had ups and downs in form but generally been very consistent.

Katherine will be a big loss in Test cricket. There are moments in games where she gets the team behind her and moments like that are going to be really hard to replace, as are her passion and fire.”

With only a few days to go before the Women’s Test match, here is all you need to know about the upcoming fixture...

When is the Women’s Test match?

England and South Africa will start their Test match on Monday 27 June and will conclude on Thursday 30 June 2022.

Every day of the Test will start at 11am BST/

Where is the Women’s Test match taking place?

The two sides will face each other at County Ground, Taunton, Somerset.

The last Women’s Test that took place at this ground was between England and Australia which ended in a draw.

Elysse Perry scored 116 while Amy Jones and Nat Sciver excelled for England scoring 64 and 88 respectively.

How to watch the Women’s Test match?

The Women’s match will be available to watch on Sky Sports live from 27 June.

Fans will also be able to watch the match through the Sky Go app on any compatible device.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month.

What is their head-to-head record?

England and South Africa have played each other in several ODI fixtures with England winning on 29 occasions and South Africa taking the win eight times.

In the six Test matches they have played, they have drawn four and England have won twice.

The last Test match that was played between the two sides was in 2003.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are still available to purchase through the England and Wales Cricket Board. Go to their website to purchase your tickets.

Who is in the squads?

After the departure of Brunt and Shrubsole, England have named five uncapped players in the squad.

Seam bowlers Lauren Bell and Emily Arlott have not played for England in any format, while Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies and Emma Lamb will all hope to make their Test debuts for their country.

Davies has played 24 white-ball internationals for England and Davidson-Richards is set to make her Test debut four years on from playing five T20 internationals and a one-day match.

England: Heather Knight (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver