The third and final Test between England and New Zealand will commence this week with England 2-0 up in the series already.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes put on a stunning display on the final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge which sealed England’s first series win in over a year.

England’s batters chased down 299 and ended the day with 22 overs and five wickets to spare to win one of the most remarkable Test matches in recent history.

Skipper Stokes even went so far as to say it exceeded the historic battle at Headingley in 2019. England chased their fifth-highest score of all time, and as they scored almost six runs per over, it was the fastest they have ever chased a target of more than 100.

Jonny Bairstow was the standout star on the final day, scoring 136 off just 77 balls - England’s second-fastest Test hundred and he was joined Stokes who ended the day on 75 not out.

The first innings also saw Ollie Pope bounce back into form with a stunning century while Joe Root carried on his incredible run with yet another ton, scoring 176.

England’s ‘new-era’ of cricket has so far been an all round success and Ben Stokes and his troops will hope they can seal the deal with a firm 3-0 whitewash over the Black Caps when the third Test comes around later this week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the third and final Test...

When is England vs New Zealand third Test match?

The Test match will begin on Thursday 23 June 2022 and will conclude on Monday 27 June 2022 if all five days of the match are required.

Each day of the Test will start at 11am BST and will go on until around 6.30pm, depending on how many overs have been bowled and whether there are any weather-related delays.

Where is England vs New Zealand third Test match?

The third Test match will take place at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, Yorkshire.

The last time the two teams faced each other at Headingley was in 2015 and New Zealand won by 199 runs. Previously, in 2013, England won by 242 runs.

Fans may well be hoping for a repeat of the aforementioned famous Headingley Test match which took place in 2019 and saw Stokes and Jack Leach shared an historic last wicket stand to beat the Australians by one wicket.

How to watch England vs New Zealand third Test match

Sky Sports have all the live televised coverage for the third Test match between England and New Zealand. Coverage from Headingley will begin at 10.30am each day.

Fans can also the cricket through the Sky Go app.

BBC will offer highlights of each day at the Test at 7pm, and provide radio coverage of the match.

Tickets for Headingley

Limited tickets are still available for many of the days at Headingley. Go to the Yorkshire Cricket Club website to find out more.

Who is in the squads?

The final squads for the Test matches will be revealed either late tomorrow, Wednesday 22 June, or on Thursday morning.

There have been reports suggesting that James Anderson will be rested from the final Test match after experiencing leg soreness in Trent Bridge.

The Daily Mail suggested that the 39-year-old will be rested in order to save himself ahead of a busy calendar.

Jamie Overton has also been added to the squad ahead of the third and final Test match.

Current squads:

England: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts.