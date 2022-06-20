Eoin Morgan captains the visitors once again at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

England are looking for a clean sweep of victories in the third and final encounter in their one day international series against The Netherlands.

Eoin Morgan has captained the visitors to a win by 323 runs in the first match followed by a six wicket victory with 29 balls left in the second.

With the series win already secured, all that remains is for England to capture a third and final win at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

Here is everything you need to know about the third ODI including when it starts, how to watch it on UK TV and online and the squads that have been named:

When is England vs Netherlands third ODI?

The third and final One Day International of England’s 2022 series in The Netherlands takes place on Wednesday, June 22.

The match is scheduled for a 10am (BST) start at the 4,500 capacity VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen - a suburban part of the Amsterdam metropolitan area.

England lead the series 2-0, having won the first match by 232 runs and the second by six wickets with 29 balls left.

England vs Netherlands third ODI squads

Here is how England will line up for the third match in Amstelveen:

Dawid Malan (left-handed batter)

Eoin Morgan (left-handed batter) - captain

Jason Roy (right-handed batter)

Liam Livingstone (right-handed batter, right arm leg -pin bowler)

Moeen Ali (left-handed batter, right arm off-spin bowler)

Sam Curran (left-handed batter, left arm medium fast bowler)

Jos Buttler (w) (right-handed batter)

Phil Salt (w) (right-handed batter)

Adil Rashid (right arm leg-spin bowler)

Brydon Carse (right arm fast bowler)

David Payne (left arm fast medium bowler)

David Willey (left arm medium fast bowler)

Luke Wood (Left arm medium fast bowler)

Reece Topley (left arm medium fast bowler)

Here is how The Netherlands will line up:

Max O’Dowd (right-handed batter)

Musa Ahmed (left-handed batter)

Tim Pringle (left arm leg spin bowler)

Tom Cooper (Right-handed batter)

Vikramjit Singh (left-handed batter)

Bas de Leede (w) (right-handed batter, right arm medium bowler)

Logan van Beek (right arm fast medium bowler)

Pieter Seelaar (right-handed batter, left arm leg spin bowler) - captain

Ryan Klein (right arm medium bowler)

Shariz Ahmad (right-handed batter, right arm off spin bowler)

Scott Edwards (w) (right-handed batter)

Aryan Dutt (right arm off spin bowler)

Clayton Floyd (left arm leg spin bowler)

Fred Klassen (left arm medium fast bowler)

Philippe Boissevain (right arm medium bowler)

Shane Snater (right arm medium bowler)

Teja Nidamanuru (right handed batter)

Vivian Kingma (right arm fast bowler)

How to watch England vs Netherlands third ODI on TV

The entire series is being aired on Sky Sports, including the third and final One Day International.

England vs Netherlands third ODI live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app, which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.