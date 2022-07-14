England will head into the second match with a one lead over South Africa in ODI series.

Heather Knight led the England’s women cricket squad to a successful opening match in their ODI series against South Africa and will hope this form continues into Friday and Monday’s matches.

England secured a convincing five wicket win to take the series 1-0 with Emma Lamb the stand out performer, scoring her first international century.

Nat Sciver enjoyed yet another triumphant performance as she knocked 55 off just 36 balls as well as taking four wickets for 59 runs to reduce the South Africans to 218 all out.

Sciver’s teammate and now wife, the recently retired-Test cricketer Katherine Brunt also took a valuable 3/18, while spinners Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone enjoyed one wicket apiece.

South Africa’s Chloe Tryon was the pick of her batters as she scored 88 off 73 but her and Laura Wolvaardt’s (43) efforts were not enough to stop England and Knight, as they cruised to victory with nearly 20 overs remaining.

Sune Luus will hope her side can bounce back from such a defeat meanwhile Heather Knight will believe this energy can inspire a series win.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England v South Africa second ODI:

When is England vs South Africa?

The squads will meet again on Friday 15 July 2022. The match is due to start at 2pm BST and will take place at the Gloucestershire County Ground.

The third and final fixture takes place on Monday 18 July 2022 at Grace Road, Leicester, and will also have a 2pm start time.

Lamb celebrates her first century for England

What is Gloucestershire’s ground like?

Gloucestershire’s County Ground is located in Bristol and has a capacity for 17,500 at international matches.

It was first bought by WG Grace in 1889 and has been home to Gloucestershire’s cricket ever since.

The ground is known for having long boundaries in contrast to other county grounds but the boundaries are often brought closer in for Women’s fixtures.

It first hosted a Women’s ODI match in 1984 when England took on New Zealand.

How to watch England v South Africa

The matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky will start their live coverage from Bristol and Leicester at 1.30pm BST. Subscriptions for Sky start at £46/month or day passes with NowTV can be bought for £11.99/day.

BBC Sport will also offer live text commentary as well as regularly updated scorecards.

What is the England vs South Africa head-to-head record?

The two sides have faced each other a total of 43 times and South Africa have won just nine times.

Their last victory came earlier this year at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. They beat England by three wickets.

Who’s in the squads?

Heather Knight has not yet named the XI who will face South Africa in Gloucester but here are the players in each squad:

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.