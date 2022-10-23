The sold out game is being played at the MCG in Melbourne

India and Pakistan are taking part in a seismic T20 World Cup showdown at a sold-out clash in Melbourne.

The fierce rivals are facing each other at the famous MCG, with more than 90,000 fans expected. The sides have only played each other at major tournaments since 2013.

While relations between the players are thought to be largely friendly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board have been in disagreement this week.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council, told reporters on Tuesday India will not travel to next year’s Asia Cup and suggested it be moved from Pakistan, who may boycott the 2023 50-over World Cup in retaliation.

But when asked about the issue, India captain Rohit said: “My take is let’s focus on this World Cup because this is important for us. We’re not worried about what is going to happen later.

“There’s no point in thinking about it. The BCCI will make the decisions on that. We are focused on how we need to be very well prepared for (Sunday’s) game.”

Up until last year, India had a stranglehold on this fixture at the World Cup, prevailing in the dozen previous occasions they had met – seven at 50-over level and five in T20s – but that was broken in jaw-dropping fashion in the United Arab Emirates as Pakistan claimed a remarkable 10-wicket win in Dubai.

That defeat was part of the reason India exited at the Super 12s stage, a shock given they had been favourites to win the tournament, and they have not gone all the way at an International Cricket Council event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit added: “The more you keep things simpler, it’s easier for you to go and get the job done.”

Is India vs Pakistan on TV?

The seismic cricket clash will be broadcast around the world from the MCG. In the UK, the coverage is provided by Sky Sports.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 23: Fans show their support during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

What channel is it on?

The India vs Pakistan cricket match will be shown on Sky Sports. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket/ Cricket HD.

Who won the toss?

India won the toss and chose to field first, meaning Pakistan are batting first.

Is there a live-stream?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, you can get a one day sports pass from Now TV which will allow you to watch India vs Pakistan this morning.

What is the weather forecast?

The possibility of a rain-interrupted match – or even a washout – hangs over both sides’ Super 12s opener with showers forecast, but Rohit added: “You don’t really know what is going to happen. The things that are in our control, we’ll try and control that.